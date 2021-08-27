Hamburg Township residents push for new law to protect homeowners from flood damage

Hamburg Township homeowners pushing for new law to protect from flood damage

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A movement is growing in Hamburg Township to protect homeowners from flooding damage.

FEMA is considering expanding the areas where people are required to have flood insurance and with increasing storms, that could impact people in Midland, Dearborn and in Hamburg Township.

Kerry Adam’s home has flooded seven times over the past decade and now his flood insurance premium is very high.

“If you’re talking about the 100-year storm happening every 10 years. Now you’re talking about something quite different,” Adam said.

What’s happening on his lakefront property is spilling over into communities across Metro Detroit.

“Maybe we need some different legislation or something going on to protect homeowners because nobody expected this,” Adams said.

A group of Livingston County homeowners want to modify the National Flood Insurance Policy, which falls under FEMA. They said the federal agency only discloses flood claims by zip code, not individual homes, yet uses those claims to determine flood insurance for new homeowners.

They also want to raise the minimum amount of damages, which classifies a home as a repetitive or severe repetitive loss. They want elected officials to get on board and are now working with environmental scientists.

The National Flood Insurance Policy is up for reauthorization this year. The group is working with federal and state legislators, hoping to find solutions for homeowners across Metro Detroit.

