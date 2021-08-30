Cloudy icon
Great Lakes Water Authority urge residents to prepare for wet conditions Sunday night

Overnight storms may cause run-off, isolated flooding

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Great Lakes Water Authority is urging residents to be prepared for expected thunderstorms overnight Sunday into Monday.

The warning applies especially to those in low lying areas and those who have already received flooding. According to the GLWA, the ground is still damp and will absorb less water and generate more run-off.

In anticipation of the weather, the GLWA said it has staffed accordingly but said that due to the large volume of rain recently, the collection system is partially full and is in the process of draining through the treatment facilities to bring the levels down.

