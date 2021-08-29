Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe storms threats Sunday evening, night

DETROIT – As of the time I am writing this article (4:20 p.m.), a broken line of thunderstorms is gradually developing west of Lansing and is moving east. We’ll be impacted by these storms later this afternoon and early evening, and there continues to be a threat for severe weather -- particularly 60 mph gusts.

The strongest storms could produce marginally severe hail (one inch diameter), but the primary threat is the wind. Any storm will produce lightning and torrential downpours but, given the steady movement to the east (as opposed to those slow-moving storms we’ve had recently that stayed in one place much longer), I do not expect any Biblical rainfall amounts and widespread flooding issues.

Keep a close eye on our app’s real-time radar this afternoon and evening to watch the storms evolve as they head our way, and make sure your weather radio is ready to go.

The storms should be out of southeast Michigan around 10 p.m., with nothing more than a stray shower possible after that.

Temperatures overnight will once again be warm and uncomfortably muggy, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind will shift to the west, late, at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday evening’s sunset is at 8:12 p.m., and Monday morning’s sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

Monday and the week ahead

Any lingering clouds left in the area first thing Monday morning will diminish, and we’ll eventually become mostly sunny. More importantly, dewpoint temperatures will start dropping and, by afternoon, you’ll feel something you haven’t experienced in a while: drier air! That’ll make highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) north and mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) south feel SO much better! West wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear later Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly even Friday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius) -- now THAT’S what I call spectacular summer weather, and great summer sleeping weather!

It’s too early to get specific about next weekend but, right now, it appears that Saturday could be dry, with a possible shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs remain comfortable -- near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Tracking the weather

