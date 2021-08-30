Live Stream: Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds briefing on Afghanistan withdrawal

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to a question while speaking about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage of Secretary of State Antony Blinken holding a briefing on the Afghanistan withdrawal.

America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan entered its final hours Monday with the last Americans seeking to be evacuated and the U.S. military preparing to end its airlift and depart the Taliban-controlled capital.

During the briefing Blinken stated under 200, likely closer to 100 Americans wishing to leave remain in Afghanistan after US withdrawal.

He also stated the US embassy in Kabul will stay vacant. Diplomats posted to Afghanistan will work from Qatar.

