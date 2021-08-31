Americans urged to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada amid COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. adds Canada to its 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid COVID pandemic

DETROIT – The U.S. Department of State is urging residents to reconsider travel to Canada due to spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC issued a travel health notice due to COVID-19, indicating there is a high level of COVID in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID and developing symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated.

Canada is currently at Level 3: Reconsider travel

Before you plan any international travel, you should review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

The CDC wants anyone who travels to Canada to be fully vaccinated before traveling. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Canada.

