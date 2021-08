DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Murder conviction in 2000 Oakland County fire that killed 5 children could be dropped

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Juwan Deering did not receive a fair trial. Her office reviewed his case at the request of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, who has been seeking a new trial. A special investigator’s report revealed evidence wasn’t given to the defense lawyers during the trial.