Michigan Humane Society mobilizes to help animals in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida devastates area

Michigan Humane mobilizes to help animals in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida devastates area

DETROIT – The Michigan Humane Society is gathering its best trained and experienced team members to send them to New Orleans and help with a response to Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Katrina showed that people are willing to endanger their health to make sure their pets are OK. With that in mind, the Humane Society has assembled specially trained teams to help people and their pets recover after Hurricane Ida.

Many gathered at the Michigan Humane Society’s headquarters in Detroit on Wednesday (Sept. 1) morning. They took stock of the gear they’ve assembled.

The crew trains all year for trips like this one and they’ll have with them several items, including water suits, protective vests, and helmets.

They will also have animal carrying cases, a rescue boat and they’ll buy gas before going into the hardest-hit areas.

The drive down will take two days, then they’ll spend six days on the ground and two days driving back to Michigan.

