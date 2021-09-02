Clear icon
Agencies participate in Michigan’s Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics

Run starts in Copper Harbor

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Law Enforcement Torch Run is hundreds of miles and spans nearly the entire length of Michigan.

The Sterling Heights Police Department, Michigan State Police and Michigan Corrections Association are running from the Upper Peninsula all the way down state. The run consists of three teams of law enforcement.

“It’s all to raise awareness for Special Olympics athletes and individuals with disabilities,” Sterling Heights police Lt. Dave Allen said.

Each team has around six members and the run is done a relay fashion from the Upper Peninsula to Detroit.

“Every eight hours each officer is responsible for running about five miles. So the total mileage from Copper Harbor down to Belle Isles is around 730 total coverage,” Allen said.

Allen has been involved in the torch run for the last 15 years. He is raising money for the Fraternal Order of Police in Sterling Heights. He said things can get pretty competitive.

Click here to learn more about the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

