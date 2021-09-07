Many students head back to school Tuesday in Metro Detroit amid uncertainty

Thousands of students in Metro Detroit are returning to school Tuesday amid uncertainty about the upcoming school year.

Each school district has its own plan with the goal to keep students safe in the classroom this fall.

“Last year was tough but I’m really happy this year to go back to school,” said one fourth grader.

Like most Metro Detroit counties, masks will be mandatory at school.

“I feel like that masks on will be a little too much, but there’s still a pandemic going on so we have to keep our masks,” she said.

Her mother works full time and struggled juggling daycare last year.

“In person is better, much better,” said the student’s mother.

With thousands of students set to begin in-person classes Tuesday, parents are having mixed feelings

“It’s not going to be the same for kids this year,” said one father.

“I feel like it’s rush I think we should just wait,” said another parent “Hopefully they have everything sanitized, not bringing anything back home.”

Children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, causing concern about an uptick in cases.

