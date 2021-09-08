Flat Rock residents demand answers for chemical leak at city council meeting

Anyone smelling a chemical-like odor is asked to contact the Flat Rock Fire Department at 734-782-2496 and dial 0. Anyone in need of assistance with evacuation and/or relocation is asked to call Flat Rock’s hotline at 734-782-2455, extension 6.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – After the flammable and cancer-causing chemical, benzene, was found in the in the sewer system, many Flat Rock residents are voicing their opinions about now having to be displaced because of the recommended evacuation.

“I love Downriver, but I’m sick of it being polluted by major corporations and our lives,” said one resident during Tuesday’s city council meeting’s public comment portion.

Ford taking blame for the issue, saying it was caused by a large fuel leak at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant, and that they would be accommodating.

However, residents feel as if it’s a promise that’s already being broken.

“When I went to ask for the gift card, I was told there aren’t any,” said another resident.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, residents were looking for answers from some of Ford and other agencies. However, that didn’t happen.

“It was disappointing to be honest and I feel like we’re just really leaving more confused,” said a woman in the crowd.

One Flat Rock City councilman insists Ford should be doing more financially to find a solution to the problem that they created.

“They threw pennies at us,” the councilman said.

Local 4 has been told that Flat Rock is going to have another meeting Wednesday night where hopefully there can be panelists from Ford, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and other agencies involved there as well.