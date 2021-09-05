Recommended evacuation area expands after gasoline leak at Flat Rock assembly plant

EGLE confirmed Friday that the potential source is from a fuel leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant, estimated to be between 1,000-3000 gallons.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Wayne County Health Department is urging residents to evacuate their homes until further notice.

Officials are recommending residents in Flat Rock who are bounded by I-75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff Road to the south evacuate their homes until further notice due to the potential risks caused by fumes from a gasoline leak from a storage tank at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

Response teams will go door-to-door immediately beginning Sunday in affected areas to ensure residents are informed and receive quick and accurate information about evacuation.

Anyone in need of assistance with evacuation and/or relocation is asked to call Flat Rock’s hotline at 734-782-2455, ext. 6.

“We urge Michiganders in the affected areas to take swift action and evacuate their homes,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “You may not be able to see or smell the vapors that could put your health at risk, and we recommend everyone in the affected area consider relocating until further notice and we can confirm it is safe to return to your homes.”

