How a garbage truck crash in Sterling Heights uncovered a marijuana grow operation

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A driver running a red light and causing a garbage truck to crash in Sterling Heights eventually led to police uncovering a marijuana grow operation, they said.

Officials said a GFL garbage truck was heading south on Mound Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 8) and approaching 15 Mile Road.

Another vehicle had a red light, but turned south onto Mound Road from a turnaround just north of 15 Mile Road, according to authorities.

The driver of the garbage truck swerved, but still struck the turning vehicle and careened through the Mound Road median, police said.

After crossing the northbound lanes of Mound Road without hitting any other vehicles, the garbage truck crashed into an unoccupied building on the other side, according to officials.

Nobody was injured during the crash, police said.

While officers were investigating the damaged building, they discovered it housed a marijuana growing operation. Firefighters were called to the scene to verify the safety of the building because of its instability.

Sterling Heights police are investigating the marijuana grow operation.