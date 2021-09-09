Mostly Cloudy icon
Director of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency appears before House Oversight Committee

Many unable to receive funds

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Liza Estlund Olson, the acting director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency, appeared before the House Oversight Committee Thursday morning.

The hearing focused on a number of issues related to the unemployment system during the pandemic. There is still a lot of anger and frustrating with the department.

Olson took over as director last fall after the prior head had resigned after the number of claims caused the system to fail. An estimated 5.3 million claims were filed in Michigan. About 2.4 million of those claims were paid.

During the hearing, Olson said the UIA is looking for funding to update its computer system. Olson said the system was supposed to be replaced before the pandemic and the department didn’t want to change the system during the pandemic.

