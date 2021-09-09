Live stream: Hospital, business leaders urge Michiganders to get vaccinated as COVID cases rise

A group of hospital and business leaders are holding a virtual briefing Thursday to urge Michiganders to get vaccinated as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 9). You can watch live in the stream above.

Experts said hospitals in Michigan are once again near capacity because of COVID patients, and businesses are struggling with supply and staffing shortages.

Michigan business owners and hospital leaders are sharing their stories in the hopes that eligible residents will get vaccinated.

Here’s who will participate in the briefing: