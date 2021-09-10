Proof of COVID vaccination to enter: Will large venues in Michigan implement President Biden’s request?

DETROIT – There is a steady line of customers at the box office at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday as many are ready for the remainder of the summer concert series.

“I’m ecstatic. That was the most thing that was missing about COVID is going out and going to concerts,” said concertgoer, Brittany Holmes.

But this week, President Biden made a strong recommendation for entertainment venues.

“Those of you running large entertainment venues and sports arenas, concert venues to movie theaters, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition to enter,” he said.

In Detroit, that’s places like the Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, Ford Field and the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

There is now a big question facing entertainment venues: Should they require patrons to show their COVID vaccination card at the door?

Shaida Mausi with the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre said it would be difficult for her venue to enforce this rule now.

“We think it’s important to support the president of the United States. We support his determination to get the country passed COVID 19. We as an outdoor venue, with tickets that have been on sale for several months, have been encouraging people to get vaccinated,” Mausi said.

Sunday is the home opener for the Detroit Lions.

“We’re going to continue to follow the lead of local and state health officials here in the state of Michigan and adjust our guidelines as we see fit. At this point, we do not have a vaccine requirement for fans to enter Ford Field,” said Emily Griffin, vice president of marketing with the Detroit Lions.