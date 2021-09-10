Metro Detroit businesses confused over national mask, vaccine mandates

DETROIT – Michigan reported 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,047.5 cases over the past two days, the highest since late April.

The rise in cases isn’t limited to Michigan. Nationwide, a rise in COVID cases led to the White House’s new plan to fight the spread.

Sweeping vaccine mandates have been issued for federal workers, government contractors and healthcare workers. The White House is also encouraging states to require the vaccine for school employees and regular testing programs set up in schools.

The full plan can be read below.

Many people believe there are more questions asked than answered with the new mandate -- when does it go into effect? How does the 100 employee threshold work? If employees want to test, how does giving time off from work work?

Rocket Mortgage isn’t concerned. It released a statement that reads in part:

“In early August, Rocket Companies proactively enacted a strategy to ensure the safety of our team members... This plan remains in effect and completely complies with the guidelines President Biden proposed.” Rocket Companies Inc.

“They want their customers safer, their employees safe and this gives some authorities and it protects the employers,” said Nemeth Law employment attorney Deborah Brouwer. “It’s not their decision anymore.”

The Big Three automakers all publicly support getting vaccinated. Ford Motor Company has its own vaccine mandate that requires U.S. employees to get both doses prior to international travel.

Every business in the country is awaiting the Occupational Safety and Health Agency’s emergency temporary standard that will lay out the rules, but not all businesses are so accommodating.

Wendy Baker, with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, said much of its membership is angry.

“Upset they’re being put in a position where they are forced to be the vaccine police or to be policing vaccination status,” Baker said.

The Republican Party and some Republican governors are promising to bring a lawsuit to President Joe Biden.

Read: Biden’s vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition

