‘This is going to work’ -- Metro Detroit residents respond to national vaccine, mask mandates

The White House has a new plan to fight the spread of COVID.

Sweeping vaccine mandates have been issued for federal workers, government contractors and healthcare workers that work at facilities that receive federal money. The White House is also encouraging states to require the vaccine for school employees and regular testing programs set up in schools.

The full plan can be read below.

The new mandates are getting a mixed reaction.

The 11-page plan is interpreted very differently, depending on who you are.

“I am grateful for the current plan that was announced yesterday because I want us to get out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Overta Fuller, an internationally renowned virologist from the University of Michigan who also sits on the FDA vaccine advisory panel.

“This is going to work,” said Dr. Mark Navin, a medical ethicist at Oakland University. “The immediate downside is the political pushback. This is going to polarize vaccination policy along party lines.”

Dr. Fuller said if the nation buys into the plan, it would be a clear way out of the pandemic.

