Ceremony held at Grosse Pointe War Memorial to honor the Michiganders lost on 9/11, those who served

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Saturday marks 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms was the backdrop for a ceremony that honored those with ties to Michigan. Hosted along the shores of where Lake Saint Clair meets the Detroit River, it was a solemn, meaningful gathering Saturday morning.

The service started with the voices of children who weren’t yet born in 2001, but were passed the baton to keep the promise to never forget.

Fred Alger, a Wall Street tycoon from the Pointes, lost 35 employees -- including his younger brother. They were working at Fred Alger Management, which was based in the North Tower at the time. Fred was not scheduled to be in the officer that day, but his brother was.

American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower at 8:46 a.m., decimating floors 93 through 99. Fred Alger’s brother was on the 93rd floor at the time of the crash.

Dr. Janie Kaminski, a forensic dentist from Detroit, was called to service for her unique talent and expertise as a forensic dentist. She was asked to identify the remains of many of the victims. She wept during the service. The event is still not far from her heart, even 20 years later.

It was one of the dozens of ceremonies honoring and remembering the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attack that took place across the state.

More information on The War Memorial’s 9/11 Service of Remembrance can be found on its official website here.

