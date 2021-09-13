98 percent of all Henry Ford Health System employees vaccinated ahead of deadline

DETROIT – On Monday, Henry Ford Hospital released the sheer impact the unvaccinated are having on the healthcare system that spans five different hospitals and numerous medical facilities.

Ninety-five percent of all beds are being utilized. One hundred and twenty in-patient beds have had to be closed down due to staffing challenges.

And while Henry Ford Health COO Bob Riney says no employees will be fired for failing to meet the health system’s vaccine mandate at the end of the day and by October 1 if any of the remaining unvaccinated 33,000 employees have still chosen not to get vaccinated or obtain a verified request for exemption they can resign or be fired.

As of Monday, 98 percent of all employees were compliant, either fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and scheduled for the second shot, verifiably in the process of getting vaccinated or have gotten that hard-won exemption.

The 98 percent figure given Monday of people in compliance with its vaccine requirement policy or on their way includes approved exemptions. At this point the hospital system is unable to share the total approved exemption percentage.

Ad

Related: 51 employees sue Henry Ford Health System over COVID vaccine mandate

“There are almost no institutional churches that make it a requirement to refuse vaccines, so not Jehovah’s Witnesses not the Catholics right not Muslims,” said Dr. Mark Navin, medical ethicist with Oakland University and Beaumont Health.

Dr. Navin continued, “The Supreme Court right has quite clearly said that religious liberty matters but people aren’t entitled as a constitutional right to exemptions.”

COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide. New data on COVID-19 cases in Michigan was released Monday.

Michigan reported 6,093 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,031 cases over the past three days. Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 976,505, including 20,535 deaths. T

Ad

Read more: Michigan reports 6,093 new COVID cases, 29 deaths -- average of 2,031 cases per day