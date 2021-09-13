Live stream: Officials offer update on underground ‘issues’ in Southwest Detroit

Officials are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to offer an update on the investigation into an issue that shook part of Southwest Detroit on Saturday night.

There was an apparent underground explosion that caused the ground to shift and crack at Fort and Dearborn streets, near Woodmere Cemetery. However, officials said Monday that there was no explosion.

There is no indication that this was a result of a natural gas leak either, DTE Energy officials said. There was a natural gas leak in a 16-inch main, but DTE officials maintained Monday there was no explosion. Less than a dozen customers were out of natural gas service Monday.

The actual cause remains unknown under investigation.

At least one building will need to be demolished, said Hakim Berry, chief operating officer, city of Detroit. Berry said experts have said they have never before seen an expansion of the ground like this. They’re working to figure out how the land was pushed up the way it was.

Stash Detroit Medical Marijuana Dispensary manager Nick Thomas recalled what it was like being inside the building when the foundation of the building literally started to shift Saturday night.

“It felt like an explosion or earthquake honestly. The doors in the building were shifting. We were trying to fix them and then we noticed that it was actually a foundation issue. Cracks were appearing inside as well as outside. Once we started feeling shaking, it was time to go,” Thomas recalled.

