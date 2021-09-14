Canadian currency toll rates at Blue Water Bridge to decrease effective Oct. 1

Toll rates paid in Canadian currency (CAD) at the Blue Water Bridge will decrease by $0.25 beginning Oct. 1.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) had announced currency parity policy effective April 1, 2016, for the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic is to be reviewed and adjusted April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year.

MDOT said the rate adjustments are rounded to the nearest $0.25 and calculated based on the prior six-month average daily exchange rates between U.S. and Canadian currencies.

Based on the current average daily exchange rate, the toll rates below will be in effect through March 31, 2022.

Ad

Passenger vehicle tolls will decrease to $3.75 (CAD) per trip.

Extra axles will decrease to $3.75 (CAD) per trip.

Trucks and buses per axle will decrease to $4 (CAD) per trip.

More: Port Huron news