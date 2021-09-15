Partly Cloudy icon
72º

Local News

A look at which vehicles are selling quickly as automakers battle chip shortage

iSeeCars study looks at numbers

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Automotive, News, Local, Local News, ISeeCars
Some cars, trucks selling quickly as automakers battle chip shortage
Some cars, trucks selling quickly as automakers battle chip shortage

DETROIT – Those looking to purchase new or used vehicles may find it difficult to get the vehicle they want due to a computer chip shortage.

However, there are certain vehicles moving off dealer lots at a pace that hasn’t been seen in a long time. The auto industry likes to have a 60 day supply of vehicles.

Right now, the auto industry has about a 30 day supply. The vehicles at the shorter end of that average are showing up in the sales data.

When they measure the fastest selling vehicles in Detroit they count from the day it rolls off the delivery truck until the owner takes delivery.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: More automotive news coverage

Click here to read the study.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter