Group of Michigan parents launch petition supporting statewide mask mandate in schools

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – A debate over if masks should be required in schools or not is dividing school districts, communities and even families.

How do we protect students in the classroom from coronavirus? There are concerns about science, safety and freedom of choice. Research has shown that mask use does help slow the spread of COVID.

A group of parents is taking action, hoping to enforce a statewide mask mandate in schools. The parents said it’s time Michigan health officials mandate masks for all school students and staff.

The group is called the Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools, or MI-PASS. They have organized to push Michigan’s top health officials to follow the science.

