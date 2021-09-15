Partly Cloudy icon
List of families against mask use in Bloomfield Hills schools causes fear, outrage

Parent who created list said it was never supposed to be released

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Sharing of mother's private anti-mask list causes fear, outrage in Bloomfield Hills
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Police said the mother of a Bloomfield Hills student made up a list of families who are against mask use, but never wanted that list to be shared.

That list got out anyway and parents on the list feel like they are being unfairly named. The Bloomfield Hills School District is aware of the list, which was titled “Anti Mask Families in District.” The district said to its knowledge no student names are on the list.

Parents with kids from all ages in the district are calling Bloomfield Township police. THey are outraged and scared over the list.

“I’m concerned my children will be treated differently in school by teachers and students if they know my name is on the list,” a parent said.

Police said the mother compiled a list of up to 100 families who have been publically vocal about not wanting masks in schools. The list was for her own use, waiting to avoid families who may not use masks or may be against vaccines. Another parent asked for the list and that’s when the list got released.

Police want parents to know that no threats were made and no student names were on the list.

