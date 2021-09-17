Drone light show planned to kick off Motor Bella on Monday night: How to see it

Hundreds of drones will light up the sky over the M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Monday night for Motor Bella.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday night (Sept. 20), look above the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, at Woodward Ave and South Boulevard, where the skies will be lit up with 300 drones for 15 amazing minutes to kick off Motor Bella.

The FIREFLY drone show will be visible from over a mile away.

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming the light show on Monday night, too! Check back for the live stream.

After Press and Industry Days, head to Motor Bella, the all outdoor auto show at M1 Concourse in Pontiac from Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, September 26.

More: Guide to Motor Bella: New interactive car experience coming to Metro Detroit