New garden bring native flowers, butterflies and more to Belle Isle

DETROIT – After nearly six years of planning, fundraising and work, the Oudolf Garden Detroit on Belle Isle finally opened to the public.

The 2.5-acre garden was designed as a love letter to Detroit by famed Dutch Garden Designer Piet Oudolf.

A team of volunteers worked to put together the 15 flower beds around the arboretum and the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon Tower.

While it is open, work is still being done on the Oudolf Garden Detroit. The project is still in its fundraising stage and will be working to create a garden of native plants along the Detroit River. Residents can adopt and sponser native plants to join on the effort.

To donate or to find out how to volunteer, visit the official Oudolf Garden Detroit website here.

Ad

READ: More community news coverage