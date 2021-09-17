UPS to hire more than 1,300 seasonal workers in Metro Detroit for holiday season

DETROIT – UPS is expecting to hire more than 1,300 seasonal workers in Metro Detroit for the holiday season.

The hirings are planned in anticipation of the yearly increase of packages being delivered from October 2021 through January 2022, the company said.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers.

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

UPS said the jobs will offer competitive across multiple shifts. In a release, the company said over the last three years, about one-third of people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later given permanent positions after the holidays.

Nearly one-third of the company’s U.S. workforce -- 138,000 current employees -- started in seasonal positions, according to UPS.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment, the company says.

UPS is encouraging all candidates applying for a seasonal job to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

