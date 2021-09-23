18 Detroit businesses receive murals through Rocket Community Fund

Several businesses in Detroit have murals painted on them thanks to donations from the Rocket Community Fund.

DETROIT – Several businesses in Detroit have murals painted on them thanks to donations from the Rocket Community Fund.

It took artist Tony Whlgn just three days to finish a mural on the side of Louisiana Creole Gumbo in Detroit. The mural is just one of many that have been painted on the side of small businesses in Detroit as part of the Rocket Community Fund’s Small Business Mural Project.

“The concept was actually just in collaboration with the ownership, basically discussing what they had envisioned in mind what they wanted to see on their building and what I compare as far as being an artist,” Whlgn said.

Nya Marshall owns Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails in Detroit. A mural was painted on the side of her restaurant by famed artist Sheefy McFly.

The end result is a masterpiece that Marshall is proud of. The Rocket Community Fund gifted 18 Detroit businesses the murals. Another six murals are still in development. Marshall said it’s the flare she wanted for her restaurant.

On Saturday (Sept. 25) there will be a bus tour that will take people to see all the murals. It is $1 to register to join.

Click here for more information about the event.