21-year-old Detroit man killed in Ypsilanti shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A 21-year-old Detroit man was killed overnight in an Ypsilanti shooting, officials said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 23) in the 800 block of Huron River Drive, according to police.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old Detroit man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, and there are no known suspects at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ypsilanti police at 734-787-2356 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.