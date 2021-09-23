Detroit police say man accused of opening fire at SUV, striking 1 is in custody

Police said footage from cameras on Dan Gilbert’s Rock Security helped them take a suspected gunman into custody.

DETROIT – Police said footage from cameras on Dan Gilbert’s Rock Security helped them take a suspected gunman into custody.

Shawn Wright is accused of shooting a person near Greektown. Video shows the officers trying to take the suspect into custody near Fort and Brush streets before the suspect fled on foot.

The incident happened on Sept. 17 at 1 a.m. Police said Wright was later arrested based on the suspect description they got from Rock Security.

Wright is accused of opening fire into an SUV, striking a passenger in the vehicle.

The victim is expected to be OK.

