First lady Jill Biden visits Royal Oak on stop during Return to School Road Trip

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – First lady Dr. Jill Biden made a stop in Royal Oak on Friday (Sept. 24) to bring education into the national spotlight. The stop was part of her Return to School Road Trip.

Biden joined U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Congressman Andy Levin (MI-09) at Oakland Community College to close out the trip.

The Department of Education’s Return to School Road Trip is a five-state bus tour. It’s goal is to highlight students and communities that are returning to in-person learning in a safe manner, according to Biden’s office.

