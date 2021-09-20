First lady Jill Biden to visit Royal Oak on Friday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – First lady Jill Biden is traveling to Royal Oak on Friday as part of the Return to School Road Trip.

Biden will join U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Congressman Andy Levin (MI-09) at Oakland Community College to close out the trip, according to a release.

The Department of Education’s Return to School Road Trip is a five-state bus tour intended to highlight students and communities that are returning to in-person learning in a safe manner, according to Biden’s office.

She will speak about the need to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda.