Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy announces release of third album “E3″

Evrod Cassimy, Local 4 News Today anchor, is pleased to announce the release of his new album “E3″.

This is Cassimy’s third full length album and includes songs written by him about everything he’s been through in the last year and a half, from surviving COVID-19 to becoming a girl dad and celebrating 12 years of marriage.

To celebrate the album release Cassimy is donating more than $30,000 to Detroit Cass Tech High School students.

The money was raised by Cassimy through generous donations from a variety of Metro Detroit sponsors who support his mission to help Detroit students.

“E3″ is available right now for pre-order on iTunes for $6.99 and pre-saves on Apple Music and Spotify.

The album will be officially released on Friday October 29.

Cassimy invites you to celebrate with him at the “E3: Album Release Party & Concert Fundraiser” on Saturday October 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Emagine Theatre (200 N. Main St) in Royal Oak.

Those interested in attending the event must register in advance by clicking here. Tickets will not be available on site the night of the event.