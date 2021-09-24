Michigan members of Congress weigh in on southern border crisis

DEL RIO, Texas – Two Michigan members of Congress are speaking out regarding the Haitian migrant crisis along the United States’ southern border and what they agree needs to happen.

The Department of Homeland Security said there are no longer any migrants camped out under a bridge in Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants sat under the bridge for days and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are demanding action.

If the phrase, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” is true, then what are the photos of Border agents using a whip on Haitians trying to get inside the United States, saying?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acua, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“What we’re seeing, this treatment of human beings, that lacks compassion, that lack human rights, is disturbing. Why was it acceptable to swing this piece of leather, like it’s a whip?” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

Recently, Michigan Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence addressed what’s going on at the border.

“What we’re seeing is a crisis at the border. Unacceptable crisis. This administration, I know is one that’s caring, one that has compassion and while it’s not President Biden’s directive, he has a responsibility to fix it,” Lawrence said.

Republican Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain agrees something need to be done.

“I think it would be extremely helpful if the administration would actually admit that there is a problem,” Rep. McClain said. “Because we can’t fix a problem that we don’t think exists.”

Many are questioning why the U.S. is accepting thousands of people from Afghanistan but not people from Haiti.

“The American people deserve truth, transparency and consistency. That’s what I think is frustrating everyone,” McClain said. “It is the flipping and flopping. Just be consistent.”

“You know, some people say ‘You Black people, you’re so sensitive and that everything isn’t about race,’ but when you look at the reality and the only thing that you can see is the color of their skin, then I’m not going to apologize for calling it out,” said Lawrence.

