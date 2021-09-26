Detroit Lions defeated by Baltimore at Ford Field

WEATHER ALERT
Dane Kelly, Web Producer
DETROIT – The Lions lost Saturday afternoon to the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field in Detroit.
Despite taking a lead for the first time with a minute left on the clock, the Ravens came out ahead a field goal in the last few seconds of the game.
The final score was 19-17.
