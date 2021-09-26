Mostly Cloudy icon
Detroit Lions defeated by Baltimore at Ford Field

Final score 19-17

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) tries to jump over the tackle of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) tries to jump over the tackle of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Lions lost Saturday afternoon to the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field in Detroit.

Despite taking a lead for the first time with a minute left on the clock, the Ravens came out ahead a field goal in the last few seconds of the game.

The final score was 19-17.

