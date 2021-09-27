CDC recommends trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy take some precautions this Halloween

What safety precautions kids can take this Halloween

What safety precautions kids can take this Halloween

DETROIT – As October approaches, families are wondering what trick-or-treating might look like this Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC is giving more of a green light this year, while still recommending some common-sense safety measures.

The CDC recommends trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties.

Read: Will you celebrate Halloween this year? What are your plans?

Beaumont pediatrician Dr. Hannan Alsahlani echoes the CDC’s recommendations.

“As a mother of four daughters myself, it was great to see that the recommendation was out there,” Alsahlani said. “That’s a great step in the right direction as long as it’s done in a responsible and safe way.”

Last year some families opted to put tables on their lawns to give out candy. This year there is a COVID vaccine available -- but since young kids can’t get vaccinated, trick or treaters going door-to-door and those handing out candy should consider wearing masks.

Ad

Read: Complete Halloween coverage