Will you celebrate Halloween this year? What are your plans?

Spooky season was stifled by the pandemic in 2020, but many people are hoping to make up for lost time with their Halloween celebrations this year.

According to a recent survey, American consumers are expected to spend $10.4 billion on Halloween this year -- an increase of billions compared to last year, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against trick-or-treating because of the pandemic. About 65% of Americans surveyed said they plan to celebrate Halloween this year despite the pandemic.

