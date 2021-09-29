Gardner-White extend America’s Thanksgiving Parade sponsorship through 2025

DETROIT – What would Thanksgiving Day be without America’s Thanksgiving Parade? We’re just 57 days days away from the signature event.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29), The Parade Company announced that Gardner-White has extended its presenting sponsorship of America’s Thanksgiving Parade through 2025.

Gardner-White celebrated their inaugural year as presenting sponsor in 2020.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Gardner-White, they are such an important part of The Parade Company family,” said Tony Michaels, President and CEO of The Parade Company. “Their incredible support and commitment signals a strong future for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White.”

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White will return to Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning. The theme this year is “Love on Woodward.”

“We are totally grateful that you’ve made us the #1 Furniture store in Detroit and we are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Parade,” said Rachel Stewart, President of Gardner-White. “Detroit is our home, Gardner-White has been here since 1912 and we are never leaving. It’s our city, our roots, where our friends and family live, and when we travel we say we are from Detroit, and we say it with pride. And that’s why we signed up through 2025 to be the presenting sponsor for Detroit’s Thanksgiving day parade, the best parade in America.”

The parade will be featured on Local 4.

