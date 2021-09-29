Police identify driver killed in 4-car crash at construction backup on US 23 in Monroe County

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified the driver who was killed Monday when a van caused a crash at a location on U.S. 23 in Monroe County where cars were backed up due to a construction zone, police said.

The crash happened at 11:38 a.m. Monday (Sept. 27) on northbound U.S. 23, south of Brewer Road, in Dundee Township, according to officials.

Police said a 41-year-old Michigan Center man was driving a 2019 Chevrolet van when he rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, which was being driven by Stephen P. Fried, 74, of Toledo.

At the time of the crash, the Hyundai was slowing down for stopped traffic at a road closure for a construction zone, authorities said.

The collision caused the Hyundai to crash into the back of a 2020 Nissan Rogue, which was driven by a 59-year-old Hanover woman. The Nissan then struck the back of a 2021 Mazda 6 that was being driven by a 50-year-old Boca Raton, Florida, woman.

Officials pronounced Fried dead at the scene.

All the other drivers involved in the crash were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to police.

Authorities said they don’t know if speed and/or intoxicating substances were factors in the crash.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7541.