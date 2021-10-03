NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner returns to TCF Center

The theme for this year's dinner is "Don't rest on your Freedom."

The theme for this year's dinner is "Don't rest on your Freedom."

DETROIT – One of the largest fundraisers of its kind returned to the TCF Center.

The NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner took place Sunday in Detroit. The theme for the dinner was “Don’t rest on your freedom.”

Head of Detroit NAACP Rev. Wendell Anthony was joined by political and local leaders for the 66th annual dinner, which focused on voting rights and racial discrimination.

“Tonight, we come back in house after a year and a half of battling the dreaded COVID-19 virus,” Anthony said. “Our hearts and prayers are with all of those who have lost loved ones and who have family and friends who are ill from this deadly disease.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Mike Duggan and other big names attended the event.

Ad

You can watch Victor Williams’ full story in the video above.

More: Detroit news