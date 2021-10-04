Cloudy icon
1 in custody after explosives threat at Ambassador Bridge

Possible explosives discovered at secondary inspection area

Priya Mann, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Traffic between US, Canada reopens at Ambassador Bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario. – Traffic is moving again on the Ambassador Bridge after an explosives scare Monday (Oct. 4) morning.

The possible explosives were discovered in a secondary inspection area on the Canadian side of the bridge. Police said one person is in custody.

Truck drivers trying to make their way into Canada were turned back Monday morning.

“Over the radio we heard there might have been possible explosives in the Canadian side. Therefore they blocked it on both sides in and out,” a witness said.

Windsor Police originally reported that both directions of the Ambassador Bridge were shut down, but they later released a correction stating that “at no time was traffic flow completely closed in this direction.”

Police also said that no threats were made to specific places or persons but that traffic would continue to be re-routed. Police said there was no threat and the driver of the vehicle has been detained and is in custody.

As of 4:44 p.m. Monday the bridge had reopened and operations had resumed to process all travelers going to Canada.

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

