A look at what Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan means for Michigan

DETROIT – With President Joe Biden coming to Michigan to push his Build Back Better plan there is an important question that needs to be answered.

From roads to jobs there is plenty that needs to be addressed here in Michigan. One thing at stake is whether the president and Democrats are able to pass hundreds of millions of dollars for projects here in Michigan with the clock ticking and not that far off from what will no doubt be a contentious midterm election next year.

President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Howell on Tuesday, October 5

As negotiations continue and tempers flare on Capitol Hill billions of dollars are at stake for Michigan.

In the president’s full Build Back Better plan Michigan is slated to get get billions of dollars for sweeping changes on everything from child care to taxes on wealthy Americans to jobs.

The $3.5 trillion price tag has divided Democrats.

US Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence of the state’s 14th Congressional District weighed in on the issue Monday.

“We can’t do all of what we would like to do at once. What is the next step that will really help people in their daily lives,” said Stabenow.

The budget is also tied to a landmark infrastructure bill where Michigan stands to receive at least $10.5 billion for roads and bridges.

Congress setting a deadline for a deal on Halloween one day before many federal funds run out. Optimism on meeting that deadline was spotty at best.

“There’s nothing magical about the next deadline. It’s a goal to reach,” said Stabenow.

Lawrence added, “we’re still at the table working. I’m confident we’re going to get there, but I would not be disappointed if it took longer than October. As long as we get it done before the end of the year.”

