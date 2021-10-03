President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Howell on Tuesday, October 5

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DETROIT – On Tuesday, October 5 President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Howell, the White House confirmed Sunday.

During the trip Biden will continue rallying public support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda.

In a news release the White House stated both will, “grow our economy by investing in working families, paid for by repealing tax giveaways to the rich.”

More details on the president’s latest trip to Michigan will be released soon.

