Handgun found in student’s backpack at Fraser High School

FRASER, Mich. – Officials found a handgun in the backpack of a Fraser High School student on Monday after receiving a tip about a weapon and removing the student from class.

Carrie Wozniak, the superintendent of Fraser Public Schools, sent a message to families about the incident.

Wozniak said a school administrator received a tip that a student might have been in possession of a weapon. Fraser police and school officials removed the student from class and found a handgun in that student’s backpack, according to the message.

She said the student didn’t threaten anyone with the weapon.

The student is facing disciplinary and legal action, Wozniak said. The student is not allowed to return to school property.

“Only by working as a school community in partnership with parents, can we create and maintain the level of safety that we want for our children and that they certainly deserve,” Wozniak said. “We commend the person that reported the information as well as our team for their immediate actions in resolving this issue. In an abundance of caution, we have additional police presence on school property.”