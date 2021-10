Multiple families are without a place to stay Tuesday night due to a fire at an apartment building in Detroit’s west side. The fire happened on Braile Street and West Chicago near Evergreen Road.

DETROIT – A dozen families are without a place to stay Tuesday night after a fire at an apartment building on Detroit’s west side.

The fire happened on Braile Street and West Chicago near Evergreen Road. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted smoke coming from an upstairs unit.

One police officer was transported after Detroit police responded to the scene and helped clear out the building.

