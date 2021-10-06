Hidden camera in West Bloomfield Township gym tanning booth leads to man’s arrest

A man is facing charges after someone found a hidden at a private area of a local gym, spying on multiple women.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Stephen Hannah is accused of filming multiple women in a tanning booth at a West Bloomfield Township gym by taking his cellphone and placing it in the ceiling to capture video.

“That’s a violation of privacy. It is. And it’s crazy that there are sickos out there like that,” said one woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

The allegations date back to 2018. Hannah has been charged with 10 different felonies for victimizing 10 women. Deputy Chief Curt Lawson said the West Bloomfield Township Police Department had to go through a lot of digging to find out what Hannah was up to.

“They were able to go into the phone, find an app that this individual used to hide photos and videos. Many of them were also deleted and we were able to get those back,” Lawson said.

At this point, police aren’t saying which gym this incident occurred, but Hannah was not an employee and just a regular customer. Other agencies in surrounding communities are investigating to see if there are any other victims elsewhere.

Hannah is due back in court on Oct. 28.

