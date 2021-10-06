Partly Cloudy icon
Security footage shows 4 men stealing 2 high-priced cars from Luxury Autos in Detroit

Men broke into business Sunday morning

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Detroit Crime, Luxury Autos, Yousif Obada
A group of thieves were captured on video stealing two high-priced cars from a dealership in Detroit.
DETROIT – Security camera footage from a Detroit auto dealership shows thieves target two specific cars because of their value.

The group of thieves weren’t after just any car they could get away with. Instead, they went out of their way to get the most expensive models.

Yousif Obada owns Luxury Motors on Grand River Avenue near 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He said four men broke into his business at Sunday at 2:15 a.m.

Security footage shows the men moving from office to office. They went through desks and filing cabinet drawers.

On their way out, they helped themselves to vehicle keys that were hanging by the door. The men drove off in a Dodge Charger Scat Pack and returned almost an hour later.

They had to move an SUV out of the way to steal a Cadillac Escalade. They struck walls and garage doors as they drove off.

Watch the video above for the full report.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

