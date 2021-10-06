Security footage shows 4 men stealing 2 high-priced cars from Luxury Autos in Detroit

A group of thieves were captured on video stealing two high-priced cars from a dealership in Detroit.

DETROIT – Security camera footage from a Detroit auto dealership shows thieves target two specific cars because of their value.

The group of thieves weren’t after just any car they could get away with. Instead, they went out of their way to get the most expensive models.

Yousif Obada owns Luxury Motors on Grand River Avenue near 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He said four men broke into his business at Sunday at 2:15 a.m.

Security footage shows the men moving from office to office. They went through desks and filing cabinet drawers.

On their way out, they helped themselves to vehicle keys that were hanging by the door. The men drove off in a Dodge Charger Scat Pack and returned almost an hour later.

They had to move an SUV out of the way to steal a Cadillac Escalade. They struck walls and garage doors as they drove off.

