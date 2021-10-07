21-year-old college student to take reigns of father’s Farmington Hills construction business

The company started with Steve Palermo and another man more than 30 years ago. It has since grown into a business in 24 states and pulls in roughly $70-to-100 million annually.

The company started with Steve Palermo and another man more than 30 years ago. It has since grown into a business in 24 states and pulls in roughly $70-to-100 million annually.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Vinessa Palermo is only 21 years old, but she’s about to take the helm of a $70 million business.

It will be no small feat to fill the shoes of Steve Palermo, a veteran construction worker with Lasalle Construction.

Steve Palermo decided he wants to retire and is turning the business over to his daughter, Vinessa Palermo, who is completing her senior year at University of South Carolina, where she studies business management and business analytics.

