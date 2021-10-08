Detroit Harvestfest taking over Dequindre Cut this weekend

The Dequindre Cut will be home to a fall family event this weekend -- here's what you can expect.

DETROIT – A family-friendly fall event is coming to Downtown Detroit this weekend.

The Detroit Harvestfest and Food Truck Rally is taking over the Dequindre Cut from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10. The greenway is being transformed into an autumn playscape for children and adults.

Hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the event will feature more than 60 Metro Detroit food trucks, trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, a children’s stage with interactive shows, six stages for live music and a beer and wine garden complete with costume contests and psychics.

Visitors can purchase tickets for $5 each at the entrance to the event. Children 17 years old and younger can attend the event for free.

Click here to learn more on the event’s website.

