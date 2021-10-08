Juwan Deering adjusts to life after wrongful conviction, 15 years in prison

Deja Deering-Poole said it’s the moments and conversations she dreamed about when her father, Juwan Deering, was gone.

She was 16 years old when her father was sentenced to prison. She’s now 32 and her dad is home.

“We’ve been wonderful. We’ve been good,” said Deering-Poole.

“Finally being free, finally being out of restraints for something I didn’t do,” said Deering.

He was sentenced to prison in 2006 after a jury convicted him of setting a Royal Oak Township home on fire with five kids inside. Fifteen years later, a judge vacated his sentence after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told the judge that three informants who testified against Deering asked the former prosecutor for favors.

“So far, I’m just taking it one day at a time. It’s wonderful to be free,” he said.

Deering said he first ate at Fishbone’s and recently went to a concert with his family, but he said a lot has changed over the years.

“Dealing with that phone. There are so many things. I’m working, I’m trying to learn it. I’m blessed to be here with my family. It’s just overwhelming but I’m getting through it,” he said.

